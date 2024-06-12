Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $120.76 Million Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,445 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 1.0% of Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $120,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

VUG traded up $6.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $372.20. The stock had a trading volume of 315,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,546. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $330.73. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $260.65 and a 52 week high of $372.32.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

