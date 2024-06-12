Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $31.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 890 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.05% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $31,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,746,000 after acquiring an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,369,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $5.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $206.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,163,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,139,902. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.30. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.