Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $34.45 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,198 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.15.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $255.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,082,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,334,738. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $245.73 and a 1-year high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.17 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 56.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.02, for a total transaction of $220,016.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,225.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,127,678 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

