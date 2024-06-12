Keystone Law Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50 (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:KEYS traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 677.80 ($8.63). The stock had a trading volume of 12,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 667.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 589.21. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The stock has a market cap of £213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.31.

In related news, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.29), for a total transaction of £250,635 ($319,158.28). In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.29), for a total value of £250,635 ($319,158.28). Also, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.68), for a total value of £54,355.40 ($69,216.10). Corporate insiders own 43.39% of the company’s stock.

Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.

