Keystone Law Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 12.50 (LON:KEYS)

Keystone Law Group plc (LON:KEYS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Keystone Law Group Trading Down 0.3 %
LON:KEYS traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 677.80 ($8.63). The stock had a trading volume of 12,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,648. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 667.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 589.21. Keystone Law Group has a 1-year low of GBX 380 ($4.84) and a 1-year high of GBX 730 ($9.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.01. The stock has a market cap of £213.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,833.33 and a beta of 0.31.
Insider Transactions at Keystone Law Group
In related news, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.29), for a total transaction of £250,635 ($319,158.28). In other Keystone Law Group news, insider James David Knight sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 651 ($8.29), for a total value of £250,635 ($319,158.28). Also, insider Ashley Rupert Miller sold 7,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 682 ($8.68), for a total value of £54,355.40 ($69,216.10). Corporate insiders own 43.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on KEYS
Keystone Law Group Company Profile
Keystone Law Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conventional legal services in the United Kingdom. The company offers its legal services in the areas of banking and finance, capital market, commercial, commercial property, construction and projects, corporate, data protection, dispute resolution, employment, EU and competition law, family and matrimonial, fraud and financial crime, immigration, insurance, intellectual property, investment funds and management, licensing and gambling, mediation and ADR, pensions and incentives, planning and environment, probate and estate planning, residential property, restructuring and insolvency, tax, and technology.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Keystone Law Group
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Autodesk’s Quarterly Results Could Drive It Back to Recent Highs
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- A Bubble is Brewing in Oracle Stock, and it’s Only Getting Bigger
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Danaos Benefits from Increasing Demand in Container Shipping
Receive News & Ratings for Keystone Law Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keystone Law Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.