Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.86, with a volume of 771815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

KMI has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering raised Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $987,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 199,888,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,665,963,000 after buying an additional 27,254,172 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at about $409,063,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,438,556 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $355,451,000 after buying an additional 4,870,444 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,627,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2,463.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,443,792 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,678,000 after buying an additional 4,270,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $44.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.02.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 16.08%. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 104.55%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

