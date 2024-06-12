Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) Trading 0.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.7% during trading on Wednesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Kinder Morgan traded as high as $19.97 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 1,434,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 13,548,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.79.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KMI. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,537.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 3,655.3% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02. The company has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.55%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

