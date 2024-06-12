Kingfisher Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,105 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up approximately 1.3% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in Danaher by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 16,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 451.0% during the fourth quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 471,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,984,000 after buying an additional 385,600 shares during the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $28,131,000. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 48,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 290,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,089,000 after buying an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total value of $11,756,953.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock worth $37,536,717. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.29.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $264.85. 1,807,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,736,388. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $269.11. The company has a market capitalization of $196.17 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.60 and its 200-day moving average is $243.66.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

