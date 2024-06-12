Kingfisher Capital LLC Invests $2.88 Million in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,716 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,880,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First Solar by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 548,058 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $94,419,000 after purchasing an additional 20,946 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in First Solar by 504.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 399,650 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $68,852,000 after purchasing an additional 333,496 shares during the last quarter. Sora Investors LLC raised its position in First Solar by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sora Investors LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Solar by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,040,031 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,945,549,000 after purchasing an additional 279,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in First Solar by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after purchasing an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 4,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.92, for a total transaction of $1,267,986.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,496.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,519 shares of company stock worth $13,324,756. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on FSLR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $240.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $227.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $258.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $274.00 price objective (up from $209.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.72.

Get Our Latest Report on First Solar

First Solar Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $7.78 on Wednesday, reaching $302.31. The stock had a trading volume of 2,920,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,488. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.31. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.21 and a 12-month high of $306.77.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.19 million. First Solar had a net margin of 28.75% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.