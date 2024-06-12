Kingfisher Capital LLC Lowers Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Kingfisher Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. O’Reilly Automotive makes up 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 179.4% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Advisers LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 37.0% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $2.62 on Wednesday, reaching $1,002.65. 322,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,552. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,029.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,027.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.28 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,123.64.

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

