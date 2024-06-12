Kingfisher Capital LLC Makes New $465,000 Investment in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Kingfisher Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VLTO. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $538,324,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $528,018,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $347,827,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $266,143,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veralto by 33,575.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,520,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,512,791 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Insider Activity at Veralto

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veralto news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total value of $30,314.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,437.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Stock Performance

Shares of VLTO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.09. 478,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,787. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.18 and its 200-day moving average is $86.53. Veralto Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.51 and a fifty-two week high of $102.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Further Reading

