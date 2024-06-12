Kingfisher Capital LLC Purchases 481 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 28,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 33,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter.

IDEV traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.98. The company had a trading volume of 350,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,606. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $55.31 and a 12 month high of $68.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.87. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

