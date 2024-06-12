Kingfisher Capital LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Kingfisher Capital LLC lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,587 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,606 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 965 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 16,844 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 43,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.08, for a total transaction of $2,242,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,331,577.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 169,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $8,556,218.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,707,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,438,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,667 shares of company stock valued at $22,755,070 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.30. 6,740,569 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,349,876. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13. The company has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bernstein Bank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

