Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) Shares Sold by Alpha Square Group S LLC

Alpha Square Group S LLC lessened its stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,502,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,342 shares during the quarter. Kingsoft Cloud makes up 11.1% of Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Alpha Square Group S LLC’s holdings in Kingsoft Cloud were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 625,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 20,084 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 328,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 33,411 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 3rd quarter valued at $677,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kingsoft Cloud by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 60,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 15,913 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud in the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. CLSA upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.40 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Kingsoft Cloud from $3.40 to $3.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.55.

KC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.86. 1,156,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,694. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $7.42.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $242.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.44 million. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative return on equity of 25.61% and a negative net margin of 27.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations primarily in China. The company's products portfolio includes cloud products, including infrastructure as a service (IaaS) infrastructure, platform as a service (PaaS) middleware, and software as a service (SaaS) applications that primarily consist of cloud computing, network, database, big data, security, storage, and delivery solutions.

