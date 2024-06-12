KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) is ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

ValueAct Holdings L.P. reduced its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 47.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,954,108 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,466,800 shares during the period. KKR & Co. Inc. comprises about 9.9% of ValueAct Holdings L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ValueAct Holdings L.P. owned approximately 0.67% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $493,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,808,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,708,000 after purchasing an additional 805,122 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,941,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,460,381,000 after purchasing an additional 475,118 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,203,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $845,324,000 after purchasing an additional 365,449 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $649,798,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 297.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,072,541 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794,837 shares in the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.53. 6,713,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,794,810. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.95 and a 1-year high of $113.91. The company has a market capitalization of $98.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.14 million. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.70%.

Insider Transactions at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc purchased 571,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $14,285,725.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,000,687 shares in the company, valued at $25,017,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $218,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,133,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,501,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

