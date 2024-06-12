Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Trading 5.7% Higher

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.95 and last traded at $13.88. 108,988 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 397,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47.

Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.28). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($12.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KYTX. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,018,000. Blackstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,968,000. 18.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

