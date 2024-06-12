L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
L.S. Starrett Price Performance
SCX opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48.
L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett
L.S. Starrett Company Profile
The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than L.S. Starrett
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.