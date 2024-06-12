L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

L.S. Starrett Price Performance

SCX opened at $16.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. L.S. Starrett has a 52 week low of $8.55 and a 52 week high of $16.19. The stock has a market cap of $121.56 million, a PE ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Get L.S. Starrett alerts:

L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. L.S. Starrett had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On L.S. Starrett

L.S. Starrett Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $2,980,000. Natixis bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $954,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in L.S. Starrett by 5.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in L.S. Starrett in the first quarter worth about $184,000. 43.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

The L.S. Starrett Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools, and related products in North America, Brazil, and China. The company's products include precision tools, electronic gauges, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, band saw blades, hole saws, hacksaw blades, jig saw blades, and reciprocating saw blades, as well as M1 lubricant and precision ground flat stock products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.