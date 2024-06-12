Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lakeland Bancorp from $16.65 to $14.15 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

LBAI opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $874.96 million, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average of $13.01. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $67.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,763 shares in the company, valued at $511,168.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 630,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,952,000 after acquiring an additional 66,192 shares in the last quarter. 59.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

