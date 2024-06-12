Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Buys 391,760 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 68.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 964,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391,760 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises approximately 7.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $30,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 79,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 52,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of VICI Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of VICI Properties stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.34. 2,670,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,260,061. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

