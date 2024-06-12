Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,708 shares during the period. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 3.1% of Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $13,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 58.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $227,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.78 per share, with a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 3,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,931. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMH. Scotiabank increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

AMH traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $35.47. 2,211,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,931,236. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.94 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $423.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.28 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 22.55%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.12%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

