Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Trading Up 3.9%

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.48 and last traded at C$25.44. 51,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 176,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$24.48.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LB shares. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$33.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$28.31.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$26.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 52.96%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The Personal Banking segment offers financial services, such as financial advisory services to financial intermediaries; and operates digital direct-to-customer platform to retail clients.

