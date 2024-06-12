Lavaca Capital LLC Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 1.0% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claret Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Claret Asset Management Corp now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.0 %

LLY traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $865.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,441,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,952,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $779.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $713.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $434.34 and a 12-month high of $882.14.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total value of $1,660,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 552,804 shares of company stock worth $462,119,714. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $787.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.