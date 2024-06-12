Lavaca Capital LLC Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Lavaca Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 166,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,115,000 after acquiring an additional 37,396 shares during the last quarter. WorthPointe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Dodds Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,087,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $316,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJH stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.24. 2,649,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,501. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $61.01. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.93.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

