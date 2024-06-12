Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 189 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 7,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $578,053,000 after purchasing an additional 200,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $2,410,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

UPS traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.27. 1,076,020 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,479. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.58 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

