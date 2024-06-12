Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Lavaca Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 328,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,077,000 after acquiring an additional 26,378 shares in the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $479,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.76.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,179,061.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $165.56. 1,760,175 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,507,760. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $141.45 and a 1-year high of $168.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $162.79 and a 200 day moving average of $157.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $390.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

