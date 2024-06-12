Lavaca Capital LLC Sells 6,357 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Lavaca Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,357 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 0.6% of Lavaca Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Lavaca Capital LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $145.89. The stock had a trading volume of 2,033,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,373,570. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.84 and its 200 day moving average is $154.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 45.26% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The firm had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

Featured Articles

