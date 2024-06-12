Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Stock Position Lowered by Hhlr Advisors LTD.

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lessened its position in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,984,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451,983 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech comprises approximately 7.3% of Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hhlr Advisors LTD. owned about 3.29% of Legend Biotech worth $360,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,601,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Prudential PLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Legend Biotech by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 608,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LEGN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.10.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:LEGN traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,783. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $55.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.24 million. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27.91% and a negative net margin of 135.92%. Legend Biotech’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

