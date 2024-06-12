Lego Coin (LEGO) Price Hits $0.0086 on Top Exchanges

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 11th. During the last week, Lego Coin has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lego Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Lego Coin has a total market cap of $9,000.00 billion and approximately $5.71 worth of Lego Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lego Coin Token Profile

Lego Coin launched on April 20th, 2022. Lego Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Lego Coin is www.legocoinlive.com. Lego Coin’s official Twitter account is @legocoinlive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LEGOCOIN ($LEGO) is a social meme token with goals to contribute in social and creativity movement all around the world through your favorite toys: LEGO.

[Telegram](https://t.me/LegoCoinLive)

[Whitepaper](https://www.cryptocompare.com/media/40420705/legocoin%5Fwhitepaper-v1.pdf)”

Lego Coin Token Trading

