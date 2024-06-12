LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) Shares Up 8.4%

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.96 and last traded at $45.96. Approximately 11,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 264,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on LendingTree from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of LendingTree from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LendingTree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LendingTree from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.50.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $628.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.36. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 21.07% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $167.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.03 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $71,339.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Ozonian sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total transaction of $71,339.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Ziegler sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $431,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,802 shares of company stock valued at $673,219. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in LendingTree by 6.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 364,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 22,581 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in LendingTree in the first quarter worth $327,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in LendingTree by 697.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 11,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in LendingTree by 1.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 53.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 256,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,868,000 after buying an additional 89,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, and home equity loans and lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

