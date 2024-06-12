Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (LTGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 3rd

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.8 %

OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Get Life Healthcare Group alerts:

About Life Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals in South Africa, Canada, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Internationally. It operates through two segments, Hospitals and Complementary Services; and Healthcare Services. The company provides range of acute hospitals and complementary services; Life Esidimeni services, such as chronic mental healthcare, frail care rehabilitation, step-down care, correctional services, and primary healthcare and substance abuse recovery programs; and life employee health solutions, including on-site occupational and primary healthcare services and employee wellness programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Life Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.