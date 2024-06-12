Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (LTGHY) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on July 3rd

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LTGHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0287 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
Life Healthcare Group Trading Down 2.8 %
OTCMKTS LTGHY opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.43. Life Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.
About Life Healthcare Group
