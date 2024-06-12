LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading Down 1.9%

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 6,338 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 24,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.77.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of LiveWire Group from $7.75 to $7.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.88.

LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. LiveWire Group had a negative net margin of 317.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Kjell Gruner sold 5,000 shares of LiveWire Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total transaction of $33,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,579.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 41,508 shares of company stock valued at $272,748 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LiveWire Group, Inc manufactures electric motorcycles in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments Electric Motorcycles and STACYC. The company designs and sells electric motorcycles and parts, accessories, and apparel; and electric balance bikes for kids. It serves wholesalers, independent dealers, retailers, and through online.

