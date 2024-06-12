LM Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 10,832 Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,832 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Price Performance

EFSC stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.46. The stock had a trading volume of 24,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,663. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52-week low of $32.97 and a 52-week high of $46.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

Enterprise Financial Services ( NASDAQ:EFSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $149.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.04 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 20.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EFSC shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

