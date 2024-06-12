LM Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 15,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.17. 16,951,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,242,107. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $64.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 4.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on C. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Citigroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.