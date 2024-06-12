LM Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Envision Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Etfidea LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,048,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.49. 23,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.91 and a 200 day moving average of $223.77. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.43 and a fifty-two week high of $236.47.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

