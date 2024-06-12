LM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,500 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 483.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CHKP traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.14. 80,490 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,946. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.31. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $122.86 and a twelve month high of $168.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The company had revenue of $598.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.28 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 31.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.18.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

