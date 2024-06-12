LM Advisors LLC Invests $1.74 Million in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total transaction of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232. 12.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.60. 2,487,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.22 and a 1 year high of $204.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.04.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $140.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Monday, April 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.92.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

