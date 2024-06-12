LM Advisors LLC Invests $15.56 Million in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 95,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $15,557,000. FirstService comprises about 3.0% of LM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LM Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of FirstService as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of FirstService by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 335.8% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of FirstService in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.60.

Shares of FSV stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $150.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.13. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $134.77 and a 1 year high of $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.71 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

