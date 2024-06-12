LM Advisors LLC Invests $272,000 in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 307.7% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX traded up $6.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.18. 1,031,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,003. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.12. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $251.16.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3103 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

