LM Advisors LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 21,149 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 155.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after buying an additional 25,177 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 44,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,812,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,916,000 after buying an additional 404,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,359,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,361,584. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.27.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.4723 per share. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.



iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

