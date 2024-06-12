LM Advisors LLC Makes New $294,000 Investment in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 58,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,058,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,691,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,322,156 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,393,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,254,000 after acquiring an additional 857,734 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 8,102,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,826,000 after purchasing an additional 42,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 883,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,776,000 after buying an additional 160,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $74.74. 1,673,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,397,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $48.66 and a 52 week high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.96.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 574,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $705,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 574,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,027,491.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 655,476 shares of company stock valued at $48,718,705 in the last 90 days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

