LM Advisors LLC Makes New $559,000 Investment in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter worth $4,559,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in KLA by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in KLA by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 26,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KLAC traded up $3.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $798.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,012. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $720.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $656.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $440.15 and a 12 month high of $798.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.28.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $740.15.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,136 shares of company stock worth $24,016,781. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

