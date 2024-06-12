LM Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,746 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

VGK stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.10. 350,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.56. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $55.06 and a 1-year high of $70.68.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

