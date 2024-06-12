LM Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,374,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $172,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SDY stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.24. 68,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.25. The company has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $109.87 and a 52-week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

