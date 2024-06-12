LM Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

LM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,644,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,493,000 after buying an additional 9,059,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,301,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,275,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $82.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,636,011 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.56.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

