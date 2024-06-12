London Security plc (LON:LSC) Announces GBX 42 Dividend

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON LSC remained flat at GBX 3,050 ($38.84) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. London Security has a 52 week low of GBX 2,765 ($35.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,300 ($42.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,050 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,054.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22.

London Security plc, an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and rents fire protection equipment in the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Austria, France, Germany, Denmark, and Luxembourg. It also provides intruder alarms products, as well as fire protection equipment maintenance services.

