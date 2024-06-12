London Security plc (LON:LSC) Announces GBX 42 Dividend

London Security plc (LON:LSC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.53) per share on Friday, July 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
London Security Price Performance
LON LSC remained flat at GBX 3,050 ($38.84) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 186. London Security has a 52 week low of GBX 2,765 ($35.21) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,300 ($42.02). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,050 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,054.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of £373.93 million, a P/E ratio of 1,713.48 and a beta of 0.22.
London Security Company Profile
