Lone Pine Capital LLC Invests $467.85 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 748,527 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $467,852,000. Intuit makes up approximately 4.0% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 17,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $7,506,000. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 21,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,368 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,481,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitford Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $9,544,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $760.00 to $730.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $678.00 to $712.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $775.00 to $757.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $679.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.40, for a total transaction of $8,368,015.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,701,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,802,556,495.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,908 shares of company stock worth $54,521,562. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU traded up $28.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $595.34. 1,140,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,304,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $166.43 billion, a PE ratio of 52.28, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $619.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $624.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $440.46 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $9.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.12 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.65 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $7.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 11.72 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Intuit Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

