Lone Pine Capital LLC Makes New $282.79 Million Investment in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,005,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,785,000. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Lone Pine Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Lone Pine Capital LLC owned 0.19% of Philip Morris International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

PM stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $102.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,045,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,436,310. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.15. The company has a market cap of $159.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.