Luxor Capital Group LP Has $32.51 Million Stock Holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Luxor Capital Group LP increased its holdings in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 272.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 437,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320,093 shares during the period. AerCap makes up about 2.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.21% of AerCap worth $32,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of AerCap in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AerCap by 20,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AerCap in the third quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 4,025.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on AER. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on AerCap from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on AerCap from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.56.

AerCap Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AER traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.14. The company had a trading volume of 898,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,324. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.93. AerCap Holdings has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $94.30. The stock has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.85.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 42.78% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.51%.

AerCap Company Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.