Lynn Stockwell Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Stock

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,183,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Bright Green Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Bright Green Co. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green
Bright Green Company Profile
Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bright Green
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- What is a Liquidity Trap? Here’s What You Should Know
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Top 3 High-Yield Stocks with Strong Analyst Ratings
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks to Watch: Chip Shortage Impact on Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.