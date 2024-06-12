Lynn Stockwell Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Stock

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,183,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bright Green Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Bright Green Co. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Bright Green alerts:

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

Bright Green Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Green Co. ( NASDAQ:BGXX Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bright Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.