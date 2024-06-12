Lynn Stockwell Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 12th, 2024

Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Free Report) Director Lynn Stockwell sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,183,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,546,116.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bright Green Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BGXX opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Bright Green Co. has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.25. The company has a market cap of $57.94 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Bright Green (NASDAQ:BGXXGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bright Green

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bright Green stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in Bright Green Co. (NASDAQ:BGXXFree Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 304,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. Sabby Management LLC owned 0.17% of Bright Green as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Green Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bright Green Corporation focuses on the cultivation, manufacture, and sale of cannabis and cannabis-related products. Its products are used in research, pharmaceutical applications, and affiliated exports. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Grants, New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Green Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Green and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.