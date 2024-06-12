Mairs & Power Inc. Boosts Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 30,327 shares during the quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Hub Group worth $11,865,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hub Group by 8.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Hub Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,557,000 after acquiring an additional 11,609 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. 46.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 260,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,614. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.75%.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

