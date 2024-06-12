Mairs & Power Inc. Decreases Stock Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Mairs & Power Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,853,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387,935 shares during the period. nVent Electric makes up approximately 1.8% of Mairs & Power Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Mairs & Power Inc. owned 1.72% of nVent Electric worth $168,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 194.1% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 26,024 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its stake in nVent Electric by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 24,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.29. 1,493,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,229. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.76. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $86.57. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $874.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVT. Barclays increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

